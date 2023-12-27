Data: Trump Twitter Archive; Truth Social; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Former President Trump has curtailed the reach of his campaign message by not returning to X, according to an Axios analysis.

Why it matters: Presidential candidates don't typically choose to be heard by fewer people.

The big picture: Trump's engagement on Twitter, as measured by likes and retweets, was large and growing until he was booted from the platform then known as Twitter in the aftermath of Jan. 6.

His engagement on Truth Social is much smaller — and actually shrinking.

By the numbers: Trump averaged nearly 96,000 likes per original tweet in the month of November between 2016 and 2020, including an average of 206,000 in Nov. 2020.

He averaged less than 24,000 likes per post on Truth Social in Nov. 2022. The figure fell below 18,000 last month.

It's the same trendline for retweets/reposts, per the Axios analysis: Trump received nearly 13 times more amplification in his final November on Twitter than he did last month on Truth Social.

What they're saying: Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign's communications director, told Axios: "Truth Social is hot as a pistol, as evidenced by all the reporters who have turned on notifications for his posts and constantly share on other sites."

"It's the only place, aside from speeches and interviews, where the American people can get President Trump's message directly from him."

The bottom line: Trump's poll numbers have been rising as his social media engagement has fallen, and that may not be an accident.