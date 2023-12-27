Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive data: Trump lowers his own social media punch

Average interactions on Trump social media posts
Data: Trump Twitter Archive; Truth Social; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Former President Trump has curtailed the reach of his campaign message by not returning to X, according to an Axios analysis.

Why it matters: Presidential candidates don't typically choose to be heard by fewer people.

The big picture: Trump's engagement on Twitter, as measured by likes and retweets, was large and growing until he was booted from the platform then known as Twitter in the aftermath of Jan. 6.

  • His engagement on Truth Social is much smaller — and actually shrinking.

By the numbers: Trump averaged nearly 96,000 likes per original tweet in the month of November between 2016 and 2020, including an average of 206,000 in Nov. 2020.

  • He averaged less than 24,000 likes per post on Truth Social in Nov. 2022. The figure fell below 18,000 last month.
  • It's the same trendline for retweets/reposts, per the Axios analysis: Trump received nearly 13 times more amplification in his final November on Twitter than he did last month on Truth Social.

What they're saying: Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign's communications director, told Axios: "Truth Social is hot as a pistol, as evidenced by all the reporters who have turned on notifications for his posts and constantly share on other sites."

  • "It's the only place, aside from speeches and interviews, where the American people can get President Trump's message directly from him."

The bottom line: Trump's poll numbers have been rising as his social media engagement has fallen, and that may not be an accident.

