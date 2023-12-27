Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) listens during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on March 23. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday an investigation into Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) over allegations of campaign finance law violations.

Driving the news: The panel announced a subcommittee will investigate the allegations surrounding campaign finance law violations regarding her "2022 special election and/or 2022 re-election campaigns," according to its Wednesday statement.

The subcommittee will also seek to determine whether Cherfilus-McCormick "failed to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House; and/or accepted voluntary services for official work from an individual not employed in her congressional office," per the statement.

Context: The Florida Democrat and former health care CEO won her House seat in a 2022 special election following the death of Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.), though a late financial disclosure led to some questions in December, per the Sun Sentinel.

The Office of Congressional Ethics had referred the possible violations to the committee.

What they're saying: "As the Ethics Committee said in its statement, the mere fact of establishing an investigative subcommittee does not itself indicate that any violation occurred," Jonathan Levin, a spokesperson for Cherfilus-McCormick, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"Regardless, the Congresswoman takes these matters seriously and is working to resolve them."

What's next: Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.) will serve as chair of the subcommittee investigating Cherfilus-McCormick, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) will serve as the subcommittee's ranking member.

Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.) and Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.) will also serve on the subcommittee.

