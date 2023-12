Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Cardinals and Bishops attend the funeral mass of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's square in the Vatican on January 5, 2023. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

In a curated collection by our visuals team, these photographs offer a glimpse into moments of adversity, resilience and joy over the past year.

Zoom in: Photographs serve as a visual timeline, and the end of the year is a perfect time to look back.

Also see our photo essay: The Earth's warmest year on record.

Residents collect water samples from Leslie Run creek on February 25, 2023 to test the pH and the total dissolved solids (TDS) of the water in East Palestine, Ohio after a Norfolk Southern Railways train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Photo: Michael Swensen/Getty Images

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Seth Wenig - Pool/Getty Images

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville speaks to supporters before he was expelled from the state Legislature on April 6, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Seth Herald/Getty Images

Britain's King Charles III begins his journey in the Gold State Coach, in the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometers from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. Photo: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "Renaissance World Tour" at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

The TV Appeal of President of Russia Vladimir Putin to the citizens of Russia, personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and law enforcement officers in connection with the situation with PMC Wagner as shown on TV. Photo: Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Striking SAG-AFTRA members picket with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers near a billboard for the Barbie movie outside Warner Bros. Studio on July 17, 2023 in Burbank, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A full blue moon rises behind the Royal Liver Building and the Liver Bird statues on August 30, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their Women's Singles Final match of the 2023 US Open on September 09, 2023 in Queens, New York City. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

A person golfs on the first day of tourism resuming in west Maui, two months after a devastating wildfire, on October 08, 2023 near Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Gunshots and blood stains are seen on a door and walls of a house where civilians were killed days earlier in an attack by Hamas militants on this kibbutz near the border with Gaza, on October 10, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Palestinians injured in Israeli air raids arrive on October 17, 2023 in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Gaza. Photo: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Guests hold programs during a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 28, 2023. Photo: Andrew Caballero/AFP via Getty Images

A man wearing a thobe walks past flags of nations participating in the UNFCCC COP28 Climate Conference the day before its official opening on November 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Families and supporters attend a demonstration in support of Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Hamas, on December 7, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images