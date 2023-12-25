1 hour ago - Business
Christmas is the busiest day for texting
Americans send and receive more text messages on Christmas than any other day of the year, according to wireless carrier data shared with Axios.
Why it matters: There are more ways than ever to stay connected. But most Americans opt for good old-fashioned text messages to spread holiday cheer — and to brag about their newest Christmas gifts.
By the numbers: AT&T's busiest day last year was Christmas. Group messages and photo or video messages were especially popular.
- It's also the busiest day for T-Mobile, whose network saw 3 billion messages last year.
Zoom in: New Year's Day is the second busiest holiday for outreach, according to the wireless providers.
- According to T-Mobile, 775 million calls were made and 92 million messages were sent during New Year's festivities in 2023.
- AT&T customers sent more group messages during New Year's than any other day this year so far (as of last week).
The bottom line: Ice your thumbs, and don't forget to reach out to your friends, family and neighbors this holiday season.