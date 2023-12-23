Jury finds two Aurora paramedics guilty in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

Share on email (opens in new window)

Aurora paramedics Peter Cichuniec, center, and Jeremy Cooper, right, on Jan. 20, 2023. Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Aurora paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec guilty of criminally negligent homicide in Elijah McClain's 2019 death.

Why it matters: Legal experts say the decision could set a new standard for future cases involving medical first responders, who rarely face criminal charges.

The paramedics made the decision to administer ketamine, a powerful sedative.

Of note: Jurors found Cichuniec guilty of one second-degree assault for unlawful administration of drug, and not guilty of an additional second-degree assault charge. Cooper was found not guilty of two second-degree assault charges.

Jury deliberations started Thursday.

Catch up quick: The case involving 23-year-old McClain received renewed attention after George Floyd's murder in 2020, resulting in an indictment in 2021.

Former Aurora police officer Randy Roedema was found guilty in October while two other responding officers were acquitted.

State of play: State prosecutors said Cooper and Cichuniec acted recklessly after arriving to render aid to McClain, who was put in a carotid hold and body slammed by Aurora police officers who arrested him.

McClain received 500 milligrams of ketamine, the maximum dosage, after he was diagnosed with excited delirium by the paramedics.

However, medical experts who testified said it was far above what someone his size needed.

The state claimed decisions the two paramedics made ignored risks to McClain, including not conducting a proper assessment after arriving and ultimately killing him.

The other side: Calling McClain's death tragic, defense attorneys said the two men followed proper protocol — including for treating excited delirium —and their conduct wasn't criminal.