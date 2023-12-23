Jury finds two Aurora paramedics guilty in 2019 death of Elijah McClain
A jury on Friday found Aurora paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec guilty of criminally negligent homicide in Elijah McClain's 2019 death.
Why it matters: Legal experts say the decision could set a new standard for future cases involving medical first responders, who rarely face criminal charges.
- The paramedics made the decision to administer ketamine, a powerful sedative.
Of note: Jurors found Cichuniec guilty of one second-degree assault for unlawful administration of drug, and not guilty of an additional second-degree assault charge. Cooper was found not guilty of two second-degree assault charges.
- Jury deliberations started Thursday.
Catch up quick: The case involving 23-year-old McClain received renewed attention after George Floyd's murder in 2020, resulting in an indictment in 2021.
- Former Aurora police officer Randy Roedema was found guilty in October while two other responding officers were acquitted.
State of play: State prosecutors said Cooper and Cichuniec acted recklessly after arriving to render aid to McClain, who was put in a carotid hold and body slammed by Aurora police officers who arrested him.
- McClain received 500 milligrams of ketamine, the maximum dosage, after he was diagnosed with excited delirium by the paramedics.
- However, medical experts who testified said it was far above what someone his size needed.
- The state claimed decisions the two paramedics made ignored risks to McClain, including not conducting a proper assessment after arriving and ultimately killing him.
The other side: Calling McClain's death tragic, defense attorneys said the two men followed proper protocol — including for treating excited delirium —and their conduct wasn't criminal.
- The Denver Post reports both Cichuniec and Cooper have been fired by Aurora Fire Rescue as required by city charter.