Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Free returns are vanishing, but people are still shipping them — to someone else.

Why it matters: More new clothes are hitting resale marketplaces as retailers tighten their return policies.

Driving the news: Items listed with the tags still attached jumped 16% in the year through November, according to data Poshmark shared with Axios.

Listings that include the phrase "final sale" are up 45%.

The big picture: Retailers are fed up with paying for and processing mailed returns, which surged during the pandemic when more people shopped online, Axios' Erica Pandey reports.

By the numbers: Roughly 40% of retailers now charge return fees, according to research from retail technology company Narvar.

More are shortening return windows or offering tiered returns to push loyalty programs.

Those who have recently added fees include Zara, J. Crew, H&M and Abercrombie & Fitch, Retail Brew reports.

Between the lines: Unwanted luxury goods often end up on consignment sites.

The RealReal since 2019 has seen a 35% increase in consigned fashion items that are either in pristine condition or are new with tags, merchandising director Hillary O'Malley tells Axios.

What they're saying: Stricter rules have shoppers "exploring new ways to get their money back on purchases they've changed their mind about," says Chloe Baffert, head of merchandising and curation at Poshmark.