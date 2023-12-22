Lionsgate to spin out studio in $4.6B SPAC deal

Lionsgate will spin out its studio business into a separately traded company via a SPAC deal with Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp., the company announced Friday.

Why it matters: Lionsgate has long believed that Starz was weighing down its stock price and that a separation would allow investors to better value both.

Details: The studio business, which is made up of Lionsgate's TV production and motion picture group divisions and an 18,000-title library, will be combined with Screaming Eagle — led by SPAC veteran Eli Baker — to form Lionsgate Studios.

The transaction values Lionsgate Studios at an enterprise value of approximately $4.6 billion.

The deal includes roughly $350 million of gross proceeds to Lionsgate, including $175 million in PIPE (private investment in public equity) financing already committed by leading mutual funds and other investors.

Lionsgate will hold 87.3% of the shares in Lionsgate Studios, while Screaming Eagle shareholders and investors will hold the remaining 12.7%.

The deal is expected to close next spring.

The media business, which is mostly comprised of Starz, will remain with Lionsgate.

The big picture: Lionsgate has been planning to split its studio business from its streaming service Starz for more than two years.