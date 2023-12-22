President Biden speaks at an economic event in Milwaukee, Wis., on Dec. 20. Photo: Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Friday issued a proclamation pardoning those convicted of "additional offenses" related to marijuana possession and use under federal and D.C. law.

Why it matters: The announcement builds on similar action Biden took last year to pardon thousands convicted of federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. The president campaigned on a promise to use clemency for non-violent and drug crimes.

Friday's proclamation pardons thousands of people with federal and D.C. convictions related to additional categories of marijuana offenses.

What he's saying: "Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we right these wrongs," Biden said in the statement.

He added that he has "exercised my clemency power more than any recent predecessor has at this point in their presidency."

The big picture: The president on Friday also commuted the sentences of 11 people serving "disproportionately long sentences for non-violent drug offenses."

Four of the men named were serving life sentences related to cocaine distribution.

"All of them would have been eligible to receive significantly lower sentences if they were charged with the same offense today," Biden said.

Context: While Biden has stopped short of endorsing efforts to legalize marijuana at the federal level — except for medical use — he pledged support for decriminalization during his 2020 campaign.

In 2022, he directed the Department of Health and Human Services to study reclassifying the drug from Schedule I (alongside heroin) to Schedule III.

The department recommended making the change earlier this year, though the Drug Enforcement Administration now has the final say, Marijuana Moment reports.

Several Democratic governors this month urged the U.S. to move forward with reclassification by the end of 2023.

Zoom out: Many Democrats and advocates have long pushed for legalization of marijuana. The ACLU, for example, has argued that criminalization has fueled mass incarceration and has disproportionately affected people of color.

The House voted in 2022 to decriminalize cannabis on the federal level and allow for the expungement of some marijuana convictions.

Legalization efforts have stalled in the Senate, however, despite support from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

What we're watching: According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 24 states, two territories and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for recreational use.

A record 70% of Americans, including majorities in all political groups, support marijuana legalization according to a November Gallup poll.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the number of people the proclamation pardons.