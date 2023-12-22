Biden attempts climate-friendly hydrogen tax plan

The Biden administration on Friday released its attempt at a climate-friendly approach to using the tax code to boost hydrogen fuel production.

Why it matters: Administration officials seek to address the irony that, without sufficient guardrails on curbing energy use in producing hydrogen, a boom in the new business could actually undermine progress on reducing carbon emissions.

Industries that have sought looser restrictions so they can easily get in on the hydrogen market — like nuclear energy and hydropower — may miss out on the credit.

Driving the news: The Treasury Department released proposed, and highly anticipated, guidance for the hydrogen credit created through the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden's signature climate law.

The guidance says companies making hydrogen fuel can only claim the credit if they adhere to a requirement that they rely on relatively new low-emission energy — a mandate that the industry has fought.

Companies must also stick to geographic and time-based restraints on how their hydrogen production sucks energy from the power grid.

The approach is similar to European regulators' attempt at restraining hydrogen energy use.

White House climate czar John Podesta said Thursday these were "important environmental safeguards" engineered to avoid negative climate impacts.

Catch up quick: Hydrogen — a fuel that produces no carbon emissions when burned — is a sought-after solution for transportation modes and heavy industries that are finding it tough to quit fossil fuels, like steel and aluminum.

Under the IRA, companies should be able to write off up to $3 per kilogram of "clean hydrogen" they make as long as they meet these requirements, as well as certain labor standards.

Environmentalists urged the administration to put in place guardrails to avoid a surge in energy used from existing power sources.

Zoom in: To qualify for the credit, energy sources will have to be considered "clean" based on an analysis of carbon dioxide emitted throughout the life cycle of the hydrogen production process.

Industries will need to rely on either "clean" power sources initiated within the last three years or new power capacity added to existing power sources.

To meet the geographic limitations, this "clean" power must come from the same region as the facility producing the hydrogen.

The time-matching mandate will require any "clean" power consumed to be generated within the same hour it is used. By 2028, companies will be able to switch to year-based matching, as opposed to by the hour.

The credit is "technology-neutral," meaning there may be circumstances in which fossil-based generation can be used to power hydrogen production.

It'll depend on whether the energy is considered to be low-emissions based on a government model, known as GREET, which is best known for evaluating federal biofuel standards.

There may also be pathways for companies to qualify by powering hydrogen production with renewable natural gas and coal-bed methane.

What's next: An industry backlash against this credit.

Companies that can't meet these requirements — along with allies in larger business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — claim this approach will undermine a hydrogen industry that's just getting off the ground.

along with allies in larger business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce claim this approach will undermine a hydrogen industry that's just getting off the ground. "Unfortunately, the restrictions in this guidance — which didn't come from Congress — threaten to steer investment elsewhere, harming efforts to reduce emissions in hard-to-decarbonize industrial sectors," the U.S. Chamber's Marty Durbin said in a statement issued before Treasury's announcement.

One aspect to watch: how companies using existing nuclear plants may respond as the "new energy source" part of the requirements would rule out their facilities, which are carbon-free (and thus climate-friendly).

Energy-state lawmakers, especially Sen. Joe Manchin, are likely to suggest these restrictions run afoul of the statute.

Manchin has said these sorts of requirements will make it too difficult for companies to qualify and has sought to fight it with legislation.

What they're saying: Treasury is taking comments on how to accommodate industry concerns, including a process for incorporating existing nuclear plants into the credit guidance, as well as existing hydropower, biomass facilities and fossil-based sites with carbon capture attached.