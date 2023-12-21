44 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Charted: The House's most prolific X posters
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) posted more on X, formerly known as Twitter, than any other House member or senator in 2023.
Why it matters: Elon Musk's takeover has not stopped congressional offices and campaigns from using the platform to communicate. Posts have started to ramp up as the 2024 election nears.
Zoom in: Roy is not new to the posting game, coming in second place for most tweets by a House member in 2022. This year, he made COVID-19 and immigration the focus of many of his posts, according to new analysis by Quorum.
- Roy wasn't the only member of Congress focused on the border. #bidenbordercrisis was the top policy or news-related hashtag used by members of either chamber of Congress this year, Quorum found.
- #inflationreductionact and #bidenomics came in second and third place for top hashtags.