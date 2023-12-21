Charted: The House's most prolific X posters

Data: Quorum; Chart: Axios Visuals

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) posted more on X, formerly known as Twitter, than any other House member or senator in 2023.

Why it matters: Elon Musk's takeover has not stopped congressional offices and campaigns from using the platform to communicate. Posts have started to ramp up as the 2024 election nears.

Zoom in: Roy is not new to the posting game, coming in second place for most tweets by a House member in 2022. This year, he made COVID-19 and immigration the focus of many of his posts, according to new analysis by Quorum.