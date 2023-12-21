House panel to probe safety of Osprey aircraft following latest crash

A U.S. Navy Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey flying near Ventspils, Latvia, in September 2023. Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance via Getty Images

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability asked the Department of Defense Thursday to produce documents and information regarding the safety and performance of the military's Osprey aircraft.

Why it matters: The committee's investigation follows the fatal crash of an Air Force-operated Osprey off of the coast of Japan's southern Yakushima island last month that killed all eight crew members.

Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said Thursday that while the panel recognizes the operational advantages provided by the Osprey, the investigation is necessary to protect service members.

House Oversight "remains concerned about safety and performance issues surrounding the Osprey program," it said in a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Details: Comer noted the Osprey's unique tiltrotor technology — which allows it to take off vertically but fly horizontally — could be used in civilian aircraft or future military aircraft.

"Given the gravity of the loss of servicemembers' lives, increasing costs, and the future economic impact and innovative applications of Osprey program technology, the Committee requests documents and information to shed light on aspects of the program's safety and performance," Comer said.

The committee gave the Defense Department until Jan. 4 to provide the requested information.

The Defense Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Catch up quick: Following the recent fatal crash, the Defense Department grounded its entire fleet of Ospreys to "mitigate risks" while determining the cause of the crash.

Japan's Self-Defense Forces also grounded the 14 Ospreys it operates.

To date, the aircraft had been involved in more than 40 accidents that killed over 30 service members around the world since it became operational in 2007, according to the Flight Safety Foundation.

Of note: The committee noted that it was alarmed that most fatalities from Osprey accidents have occurred during training exercises and not during combat.

How it works: Ospreys are a unique hybrid between a propeller-driven airplane and a helicopter, allowing pilots to lift off vertically before tilting the vehicle's rotors 90 degrees for horizontal airplane-like flight.

The vehicle, which is used by the Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy, allows the military to transfer more troops faster and farther than helicopters while maintaining precise landing capabilities.

However, the system has been plagued by issues, including problems with reduced visibility, engine failure and faulty gearboxes.

