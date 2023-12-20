1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Charted: The senators who can't quit X
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, more than any other senator this year, according to a new analysis by Quorum.
Why it matters: Elon Musk's takeover might have upended the platform, but congressional offices and campaigns still rely on X to communicate.
By the numbers: There were 616,701 posts on X from members of both chambers of Congress — a nearly 7% decline from 2022.
- Overall, Democratic lawmakers posted slightly more often than Republicans this year — approximately 1,187 posts per Democrat compared to 1,103 posts per Republican.
- But eight of the top 10 senators were Republicans.
- Cruz's most-used word in X posts was "Biden" — both for his official
and campaign accounts.
- Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) posted more than any other Senate Democrat this year.
The intrigue: Last year, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) resolved to tweet more than Texas senators.
- Instead, he dropped out of the top 10, posting just 1,614 times this year.