Suno, a venture-backed AI music company, has come out of stealth with the aim of helping anyone write and create songs as easily as taking photos on a phone.

Why it matters: The race to build consumer AI audio products and platforms is accelerating.

Microsoft announced Tuesday that it has integrated Suno into its AI software platform Copilot.

Facebook and Google have released AI tools that can generate songs and sounds.

Zoom in: Unlike many AI music apps, Suno (pronounced soon-oh and means "listen" in Hindi) is focused on creating original tunes with original vocals — not on cloning or mimicking popular artists' voices or songs.

While it may be "very cool and very interesting" for people to make new songs in a specific artist's style, Suno doesn't think that experience will prove enjoyable for consumers in the long-term, CEO and co-founder Mikey Shulman tells Axios in an exclusive interview.

What they're saying: "We want everyone to experience the joys of making music," he says.

"Most people don't play an instrument or know complicated software, which up until now have been barriers to making beautiful music. Vocal music is [also] a really important ingredient in that, and it's one of [Suno's] differentiators."

How it works

The web app asks for a song description. (I gave it: "a funky song about the craziness of AI hype.")

Suno then generates two tunes that sound different and have different lyrics. (I got two 80-second tracks: "Digital Delirium," that starts with "Oh, they say the future is here/it's AI everywhere;" and "Digital Mirage," which begins: "In an era of machines and artifical minds/ The world's gone crazy, it's a digital grind.")

Right now, users also can generate songs by writing their own lyrics and specifying style, such as "emotional country ballad."

There's also the ability to download and share the songs. You can listen to the two that I made, both of which I found to be catchy, here and here.

Protecting artists

Shulman says the Cambridge, Mass.-based company wants to produce music legally and ethically.

When I typed in "A Charlie Puth song about bananas," the app denied my request and flashed this message: "Couldn't generate that. Suno is for generating original music. Try different lyrics, and use genres and vibes rather than specific artist names."

The company's model "doesn't know who Charlie even is but, even if it did, we wouldn't want to infringe on his likeness," says Shulman.

The app similarly prevents users from uploading other music as samples and pasting lyrics from someone else.

I got blocked after putting in Radiohead's "You'd kill yourself for recognition/Kill yourself to never, ever stop" but it let me generate from the chorus, "Don't leave me high/Don't leave me dry."

Monetization

For the free version of the app, there's a limit of five prompts (10 songs) a day.

For $10 a month, users can generate up to 500 songs. And for $30 a month, users can generate up to 2,000 songs. The company also offers annual subscription discounts.

Suno and Microsoft, which approached the company initially, do not currently have a financial arrangement.

The team

Shulman and his three co-founders — best friend Georg Kucsko, Martin Camacho, and Keenan Freyberg — have been working on the app for about 18 months.

All four worked together previously at Kensho, an AI tech startup for financial data that was acquired by S&P Global.

The 1o-person team is actively recruiting and "well-funded," says Shulman.

Be smart: Generating convincing music with AI has been a tougher task than for text and images.

To start, there are many more components — from speech to individual notes and arrangements and flow — for systems to process.

A lack of available high-quality data for training and mapping interpretations of descriptions of music styles and moods, remain challenges.

Our thought bubble: Suno's social sharing features will make it easier for a new kind of digital influencer to emerge, disrupting the music industry the way TikTok comedians have disrupted standup, comedy shows and films and talent pools.

