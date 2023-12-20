Share on email (opens in new window)

Bird Global has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Florida, after the scooter rental company saw nearly its entire market value wiped out since listing two years ago.

Why it matters: Bird was part of both the scooter boom of 2018 and the special purpose acquisition company boom of 2021.

Details: Apollo Global (via MidCap Financial) and Bird's second-lien lenders are providing the company with $25 million in capital through the bankruptcy process.

The company has agreed to sell Bird's assets to its lenders. The so-called stalking horse deal sets a floor on the price of the assets, and allows Bird to entertain other offers.

Bird said in a press release that it expects to complete the sale in the next 90-120 days.

The company's Canadian and European businesses aren't part of the bankruptcy. Bird says it will continue to operate as usual during the court supervised bankruptcy process.

Flashback: Bird went public in Nov. 2021 by merging with Switchback II, a SPAC, at a $2.3 billion valuation. Prior to listing, it acquired fellow scooter company Spin for $19 million.

In September, the New York Stock Exchange began its delisting process for Bird after its average market cap fell below $15 million for more than 30 consecutive days.

The bottom line: The pandemic era's boom times are truly over.