U.S. Steel stock surges on acquisition by Nippon Steel

Shares of U.S. Steel surged on Monday after Japan-based Nippon Steel announced plans to purchase the once-iconic American producer in a deal valued at $14.9 billion, nearly double what U.S. rival Cleveland-Cliffs had offered for the company just four months ago.

By the numbers: The stock was in negative territory for the year until this past August when Cleveland-Cliffs made a splashy bid to merge — and it's now sitting on gains of nearly 100%.

Why it matters: Founded in 1901, U.S. Steel was a 20th century industrial giant, and remained the largest steelmaker in the country as recently as 2014.

Today U.S. Steel is the third largest steelmaker in the U.S., behind Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs.

State of play: The U.S. market is a bright spot for the global steel industry — it's been somewhat sheltered from cheaper Chinese exports since 2018, when the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on Chinese steel imports on national security grounds.

The Biden administration left those tariffs in place.

The tariffs have contributed to what Fitch analysts recently described as the "exceptional profitability" of the U.S. market.

Between the lines: Nippon Steel is the world's fourth largest steel producer, and the acquisition will boost its presence in the U.S. market, where demand is growing amid post-pandemic re-shoring trends.

In a presentation on the deal, Nippon officials spotlighted demand related "energy and manufacturing industries [set] to return to the U.S."

What they're saying: U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said on a call with analysts that the deal "is good for the United States and creates a more competitive market here with one of the United States' greatest allies."

The deal would preserve the current market structure, in which four large steelmakers dominate the U.S.

Cleveland-Cliffs' bid for U.S. Steel, on the other hand, would have consolidated the top four domestic producers into three, raising the risk that antitrust regulators would try to quash the deal.

U.S. Steel will retain its brand name under the new ownership.

Yes, but: The United Steelworkers (USW) union on Monday ripped U.S. Steel and Nippon for agreeing to a $15 billion deal without union approval, setting the stage for a fight with workers over the transaction.