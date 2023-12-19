Senate leaders have pulled a provision from this year's defense policy bill that would have expanded compensation for victims of the Trinity Test — the world's first atomic explosion.

Why it matters: A federal law, which awards financial reparations to people who lived downwind of nuclear testing sites, is scheduled to sunset this summer, and people in New Mexico near where the Trinity Test occurred aren't included.

If the law isn't extended for more years and expanded to include victims of the Trinity Test and those injured in uranium mines on the Navajo Nation, those victims may never be compensated for generations of health problems.

Details: Earlier this month, congressional leaders yanked a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act that would have included New Mexico and Navajo Nation residents in the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.

A bipartisan group in July passed a provision in the NDAA to include Trinity Test victims and those near testing and waste sites like those in Missouri.

House Republicans balked at the expected $15 billion per year cost to finally include generations of Trinity Test victims who have endured rare cancers for eight decades.

The failure to include the expansion in the final bill, which President Biden is expected to sign, means Congress will only have six months to include Trinity Test victims and those near other testing sites.

Catch up quick: The federal law passed by Congress in 1990 awards financial reparations to Nevada Test Site downwinders. Uranium workers in other states were later added, but New Mexico and Navajo Nation residents were excluded.

Renewed interest in the Trinity Test stemming from the summer movie "Oppenheimer" helped draw attention to the Latino and Mescalero Apache residents who lived near the explosion.

What they're saying: "This is a grave injustice," Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said on the Senate floor after the expansion provision was removed. "This (NDAA) turns its back on the people of the United States in defense of the lobbyists, and the suits, and the corporate entities who are going to get paid."

"I am disappointed that RECA was excluded from the final bill due to Republican backroom dealing," Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) said in a statement.

Hawley and Luján promised to continue to work to get the measure passed next year.

Background: On July 16, 1945, in the New Mexico desert, the U.S. Army detonated an atomic bomb developed at the then-secret community of Los Alamos.

The bomb exploded at 5:29 am, and its thunderous roar during the rainy season knocked people from breakfast tables in the historic Hispanic village of Tularosa and sent Mescalero Apache Reservation residents into hiding.

Residents reported black rain and burned cows that passed on radiation poisoning through milk to unsuspecting residents.

No one told residents of the site's dangers, and they often picnicked there and took artifacts, including the radioactive green glass known as "trinitite."

Zoom out: The New Mexico residents only learned about the Trinity Test after the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

The bomb's aftermath later caused rare forms of cancer for many of the 30,000 residents and their descendants in the area surrounding Trinity.

Poor residents held bake sales to pay for cancer treatments.

