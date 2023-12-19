Updated 37 mins ago - Science
In photos: Iceland volcano erupts on Reykjanes peninsula
A volcano erupted on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula on Monday night, spewing bursts of lava into the air after weeks of intense seismic activity that forced the entire town of Grindavík to evacuate.
The big picture: The eruption some 2.4 miles from Grindavík, southwest of the capital Reykjavik, follows "earthquake swarms" in the area, per an Icelandic Met Office post. The New York Times notes the growing, 2.5-mile-long fissure poses a threat to the nearby Svartsengi Power Plant, though a local utility firm said there's no immediate danger to power lines.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos.