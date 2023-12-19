Lava spewing on Monday, Dec. 18 from the erupting volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula, southwestern Iceland, just north of Grindavík, where residents evacuated last month due to intense seismic activity. Photo: Icelandic Met Office /X

A volcano erupted on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula on Monday night, spewing bursts of lava into the air after weeks of intense seismic activity that forced the entire town of Grindavík to evacuate.

The big picture: The eruption some 2.4 miles from Grindavík, southwest of the capital Reykjavik, follows "earthquake swarms" in the area, per an Icelandic Met Office post. The New York Times notes the growing, 2.5-mile-long fissure poses a threat to the nearby Svartsengi Power Plant, though a local utility firm said there's no immediate danger to power lines.

Police near the scene of the eruption close to the Svartsengi Power Station on Dec. 18, north of Grindavík. Photo: Micah Garen/Getty Images

Flowing lava is seen during at a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula on Dec. 18. The eruption began about 9pm local time, according to the Icelandic Met Office. Photo: Kristinn Magnusson/AFP via Getty Images

Houses in the village of Hafnarfjordur are seen as smoke billows in the distance as the lava colors the night sky orange from a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula. Photo: Oskar Grimur Kristjansson/AFP via Getty Images

People watching the eruption near the power station on Dec. 18. Photo:Micah Garen/Getty Images

The scene in the town of Keflavik as smoke billows and lava from the eruption colors the night sky orange on Dec. 18. Photo: Maria Steinunn Johannesdottir/AFP via Getty Images

A local resident watches smoke from the volcano billow on Dec. 18. Photo: Kristin Elisabet Gunnarsdottir/AFP via Getty Images

Flowing lava is seen during at a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula on Dec. 18. Photo: Kristinn Magnusson /AFP via Getty Images

