Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Rescue workers search a house for survivors on Tuesday in Kangdiao village, Dahejia, Jishishan County, in northwest China's Gansu province after an earthquake. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

An earthquake in northwestern China has killed at least 116 people and injured over 500 others in the Gansu and Qinghai provinces, state media reported Tuesday morning local time.

The big picture: The state-run Global Times reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered an "all-out" search and rescue operation following the massive quake that struck in Gansu about midnight.

Chinese officials said the quake was 6.2-magnitude and the U.S. Geological Survey measured it as a magnitude 5.9. It was followed by a series of aftershocks.

Search and rescue teams were working in temperatures that were below freezing as they conducted searches in the high-altitude region.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.