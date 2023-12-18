Members of the U.S. Secret Service rush to a car, after it hit a motorcade SUV, as President Biden was leaving his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are unharmed after a car crashed into a U.S. Secret Service vehicle guarding his motorcade near his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Sunday night, the White House said.

The big picture: It was not immediately clear what caused the crash that happened just after 8pm ET, but USSS agents quickly surrounded the car and pulled weapons on the driver, who held his hands up, according to a pool report.

President Biden (C) looks on after the crash. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Zoom in: The incident happened at the intersection across from the entrance of Biden's campaign headquarters, per the pool report that noted Biden looked surprised as he stood near the vehicle.

Footage from the scene showed agents helping Biden to his vehicle after the incident.

USSS Special Agent Steve Kopek, an agency spokesperson, said in an emailed statement Sunday night there was "no protective interest associated with this event and the President's motorcade departed without incident."

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating the motor vehicle collision, which did not result in any injuries. Investigators are also working to determine if impairment was a factor.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.