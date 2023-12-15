Axios Finish Line: Morning hacks to start stronger

Share on email (opens in new window)

Holy crap! Finish Line readers are insanely generous with advice for starting the day stronger, Axios CEO Jim VandeHei writes.

To recap: Carrie Rule, a Finish Line reader starting an entrepreneurial adventure, asked for advice on early a.m. hacks and habits to increase productivity.

Why it matters: I made you do the hard work by sharing your smart ideas to pass along to the Carries of the world. Here's a small sampling:

1. "Happy light" was a common response. The idea is to focus first thing on the sun, or other upbeat lighting, to stimulate the mind and mood.

Elizabeth Steiner, a state senator in Portland, Oregon, says: "I spend the first 15-30 minutes of the day in front of a happy light to control my winter fatigue/seasonal affective disorder/desire to hibernate."

Diane Gallin, a feng shui instructor in Tampa, adds: "Keep the shutters open in your bedroom. Just before sunrise, nature comes alive and stimulates the circadian clock."

2. Connecting with others. This was a huge theme. Stephanie Mallios, a founding real estate agent of Compass in Short Hills, New Jersey, belongs to an early riser group called "6AMERS," where everyone answers a question of the day, often quite vulnerably.

"I am not a morning person, but this group has taken on a persona that is so palpable, so real, so supportive," she wrote.

Dan Sullivan, who runs membership for TechUnited: NJ and is a new father, says it's protecting family time before the day revs up that "absolutely grounds me."

Jon Kabance, owner and president of BIOKINETIX, has started the daily habit of enjoying coffee with his wife — then working out together. Then he reads Axios Chicago!

3. Brain games. Funny how many trends are hot with readers, but I have yet to try. Wordle is a massive one.

Kati Collier, a designer at Duke Energy, said her favorite is Spelling Bee — "My goal is to hit Genius each day. Bonus if I achieve it before my kids wake up!"

4. First, finish strong. Lots of readers pointed to no booze, predictable bedtimes and sufficient sleep as key to winning the next morning.

David Barksdale, CEO of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank, says 8 p.m. shut-eye is game-changing. He tells his kids "nothing good" happens after 8 on a weeknight.

5. Hydrate. I should have mentioned this one, too. I use LMNT, a hydration powder, most mornings. But any hydration, including straight water, works fine.

Max Duckworth, an investor in Madison, Wisconsin, recommends "non-decaf green tea, as much water as I can drink ... plus a few small drops of CBD oil to relax and focus the mind."

I'll end with two general theories — one broad, one quite specific:

"Make it easy. Make it doable. Then start your day," advises Scott Schiller, a media exec in New York.

Greg Cootsona, an ordained associate pastor in Chico, California, was more prescriptive: "It's my first 5 minutes that set my course for the day." His routine:

Minimize or avoid any electronic sources (laptop, iPhone) for at least 15 minutes. Start with a prayer. Greg uses the Presbyterian "Book of Common Worship, Daily Prayer": "Satisfy me with your love in the morning, and we will live this day in joy and praise." Give thanks for 2 to 3 things. Take 60 seconds to practice Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR). Listen.

