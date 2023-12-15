Axios Finish Line: Morning hacks to start stronger
Holy crap! Finish Line readers are insanely generous with advice for starting the day stronger, Axios CEO Jim VandeHei writes.
To recap: Carrie Rule, a Finish Line reader starting an entrepreneurial adventure, asked for advice on early a.m. hacks and habits to increase productivity.
Why it matters: I made you do the hard work by sharing your smart ideas to pass along to the Carries of the world. Here's a small sampling:
1. "Happy light" was a common response. The idea is to focus first thing on the sun, or other upbeat lighting, to stimulate the mind and mood.
- Elizabeth Steiner, a state senator in Portland, Oregon, says: "I spend the first 15-30 minutes of the day in front of a happy light to control my winter fatigue/seasonal affective disorder/desire to hibernate."
- Diane Gallin, a feng shui instructor in Tampa, adds: "Keep the shutters open in your bedroom. Just before sunrise, nature comes alive and stimulates the circadian clock."
2. Connecting with others. This was a huge theme. Stephanie Mallios, a founding real estate agent of Compass in Short Hills, New Jersey, belongs to an early riser group called "6AMERS," where everyone answers a question of the day, often quite vulnerably.
- "I am not a morning person, but this group has taken on a persona that is so palpable, so real, so supportive," she wrote.
- Dan Sullivan, who runs membership for TechUnited: NJ and is a new father, says it's protecting family time before the day revs up that "absolutely grounds me."
- Jon Kabance, owner and president of BIOKINETIX, has started the daily habit of enjoying coffee with his wife — then working out together. Then he reads Axios Chicago!
3. Brain games. Funny how many trends are hot with readers, but I have yet to try. Wordle is a massive one.
- Kati Collier, a designer at Duke Energy, said her favorite is Spelling Bee — "My goal is to hit Genius each day. Bonus if I achieve it before my kids wake up!"
4. First, finish strong. Lots of readers pointed to no booze, predictable bedtimes and sufficient sleep as key to winning the next morning.
- David Barksdale, CEO of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank, says 8 p.m. shut-eye is game-changing. He tells his kids "nothing good" happens after 8 on a weeknight.
5. Hydrate. I should have mentioned this one, too. I use LMNT, a hydration powder, most mornings. But any hydration, including straight water, works fine.
- Max Duckworth, an investor in Madison, Wisconsin, recommends "non-decaf green tea, as much water as I can drink ... plus a few small drops of CBD oil to relax and focus the mind."
I'll end with two general theories — one broad, one quite specific:
"Make it easy. Make it doable. Then start your day," advises Scott Schiller, a media exec in New York.
Greg Cootsona, an ordained associate pastor in Chico, California, was more prescriptive: "It's my first 5 minutes that set my course for the day." His routine:
- Minimize or avoid any electronic sources (laptop, iPhone) for at least 15 minutes.
- Start with a prayer. Greg uses the Presbyterian "Book of Common Worship, Daily Prayer": "Satisfy me with your love in the morning, and we will live this day in joy and praise."
- Give thanks for 2 to 3 things.
- Take 60 seconds to practice Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR).
- Listen.
⏰ What'd we miss? Shoot us your morning hacks: [email protected].
