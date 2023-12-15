How Axios CEO Jim VandeHei wins the morning

Axios Finish Line reader Carrie Rule, a rising professional in Axios CEO Jim VandeHei's hometown of Oshkosh, writes: "I'm embarking on a new entrepreneurial professional journey, and I'm looking for ways to structure my mornings. I'm looking for ways to prime myself for creativity and productivity."

Jim's response: I'm a huge believer in early mornings, strict routines and doing a lot before the sun rises.

I'm not a doctor, neuroscientist or therapist. So take my screw-loose list for what it is: one 52-year-old CEO's routine, based on lots of experimentation for what works for me personally.

Jim's morning hacks:

1. Get up early. Yes, some people are night owls and still crush life. But I'm all-in on getting up between 4:30 and 5 a.m. most mornings. No one is around to bother you. So it provides a few hours of full control — and solitude. I do my best writing in the early part of the day. That's when I'm tapping out this column on my iPhone.

2. Focus my mind. I try (don't always succeed) to start with some combination of meditation (20 mins. of transcendental meditation), prayer and reading, plus adding to my Gratitude List — a rolling diary of people who have made a difference in my life. This process helps me focus on what matters most.

3. Feed my body. I'm a huge believer in a high-protein, healthy breakfast (latest kick: six egg whites, half an avocado and Ezekiel toast every a.m.). Big fan of coffee.

The combo helps me think more clearly. For me, there's a massive connection between eating healthy, working out and greatly limiting booze — and my productivity and clarity of mind. Research is clear that this is pretty much universally true.

This means avoiding alcohol most nights. I'm noticeably foggier if I don't clock seven hours of sleep. Booze interferes, sadly.

It also, for me, means no added sugar or processed foods — both of which sap my energy the next day. Yeah, most of you will hate this one.

4. Feed my mind. I run a news company, so I read the news every morning without fail. My menu is lots of Axios content, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, several non-Axios specialty newsletters — and a quick spin through Twitter, which I still find useful for spotting ideas or opinions I might otherwise miss. Lots of people email random stuff to eat up, too.

5. Strategize. The best, most useful part of my morning routine is a rolling conversation with Roy Schwartz and Mike Allen, via phone, about Axios. We all do our best thinking early and play off each other. So maybe find a big ideas tele-buddy.

The bottom line: There's tremendous value in figuring out what helps us do our best work consistently.

