An employee cuts metal at a General Motors Co. center in Oxford, Michigan, in April 2017. Photo: Nick Hagen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

General Motors plans to lay off more than 1,300 workers at two Michigan plants, the company revealed in state documents.

Driving the news: The layoffs at the Lake Orion and Lansing plants are expected to come in January.

By the numbers: 945 workers will be let go from Orion Subsystem facility, where Chevrolet Bolt models are built. Production of that model is ending this month.

369 people will be laid off from Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping, where production of the Chevrolet Camaro is ending.

What they're saying: "Lansing Grand River Assembly informed employees today that the plant will adjust staffing levels due to the end of Camaro production," GM said in a statement to media outlets.

"As a result, about 350 employees will be affected beginning Jan. 2. GM anticipates having job opportunities for all impacted team members per the provisions of the UAW-GM National Agreement."

GM did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: GM's Cruise fires key leaders amid robotaxi investigations