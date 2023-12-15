Skip to main content
GM to lay off 1,300 Michigan workers

An employee cuts metal at a General Motors Co. center in Oxford, Michigan, in April 2017. Photo: Nick Hagen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

General Motors plans to lay off more than 1,300 workers at two Michigan plants, the company revealed in state documents.

Driving the news: The layoffs at the Lake Orion and Lansing plants are expected to come in January.

By the numbers: 945 workers will be let go from Orion Subsystem facility, where Chevrolet Bolt models are built. Production of that model is ending this month.

  • 369 people will be laid off from Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping, where production of the Chevrolet Camaro is ending.

What they're saying: "Lansing Grand River Assembly informed employees today that the plant will adjust staffing levels due to the end of Camaro production," GM said in a statement to media outlets.

  • "As a result, about 350 employees will be affected beginning Jan. 2. GM anticipates having job opportunities for all impacted team members per the provisions of the UAW-GM National Agreement."
  • GM did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

