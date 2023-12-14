New York Republicans choose Mazi Melesa Pilip to run for George Santos' seat

Pilip was elected to the Nassau County legislature in 2021. Photo: Nassau County

New York Republicans tapped county legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip as the GOP candidate in a Feb. 13 special election to replace former Rep. George Santos in New York's 3rd congressional district.

Why it matters: The district voted for President Biden by eight percentage points in 2020 but flipped to Republicans in 2022, making it a top target for Democrats in their efforts to retake the House.

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) was nominated as the Democratic candidate. He served in the seat from 2017 to 2023, before vacating the seat to run for governor.

Newsday reported earlier on Pilip's selection.

The details: Pilip was born in Ethiopia and emigrated to Israel when she was 12, serving in the Israeli Defense Forces and attending college and graduate school there before moving to the United States with her American husband.

A resident of Great Neck, she was elected to the Nassau County legislature in 2021, flipping a Democratic seat, and reelected in 2023.

Despite being elected as a Republican, Pilip has been registered as a Democrat since 2012, according to Politico.

Between the lines: The selection of an Orthodox, Ethiopian Jewish candidates comes as the Israel-Hamas war has elevated Jewish issues in Congress.

If elected, Pilip would be one of just three Jewish Republicans elected to the House – and the only Jewish Republican woman or person of color.

The backdrop: The key swing seat became open after Santos was expelled from Congress over a damning Ethics Committee report that accused him of stealing money from his campaign and defrauding donors.

What they're saying: National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) said in a statement that Pilip "is a formidable candidate with a unique biography: a former IDF paratrooper and mother of seven."

"Mazi's incredible life of service stands in stark contrast to career politician Tom Suozzi, who uses his office to make life better for himself instead of his community," he added.

The other side: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and House Majority PAC honed in on Pilip reportedly attending a fundraiser with "MAGA extremist" Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and a photo of her with Santos.

"The people of NY-03 have made it clear that they want honest, responsible representation from a steady hand and a trusted leader," Alisha Heng, a House Majority PAC spokesperson, said in a statement.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with details throughout.