Grimes teams up with startup on AI-equipped plush toy

A new toy combines the AI engine behind ChatGPT, the voice of pop singer Grimes and a plush exterior to create a stuffed animal that can carry on endless conversations with a kid.

Why it matters: The product is part of a swelling wave of products that embed AI capabilities inside physical objects. It just happens to be among the first — and fuzziest.

How it works: The $99 toy from Curio, a 4-person startup based in Redwood City, Calif., comes in three models: Grem, Gabbo and Grok, which is the one that speaks with a digitized version of Grimes' voice.

All three use OpenAI's models (mainly GPT-3.5 turbo) to craft the toy's dialogue. The toy itself has WiFi and Bluetooth along with a speaker, microphone and accelerometer (no cameras or screens) and connects with a mobile app where parents can control settings and view past conversations.

The product can be pre-ordered at Curio's site beginning Thursday. Those who buy in the first 72 hours will get a certificate mailed before the holidays, but the toy itself may not arrive until early next year.

Yes, but: Although Curio believes they have guardrails in place to keep the AI-driven conversations safe and kid-friendly, the firm's founders stress that the toys are launching in beta.

"We are looking for the more pioneering families willing to go on this journey with us," says CEO Misha Sallee. "If you are scared, maybe wait a little bit."

The big picture: Sallee said Curio's toys are an early experiment in what he and others see as a key new frontier of AI — building the software into various kinds of robotics, a field often called embodied AI.

" I do view this as the very early innings of the robotics wave of AI," Sallee said. "We expect to see a lot of other folks playing in this space."

Tech companies often begin with solving a "toy" version of the bigger problem they are trying to address, Sallee said. When it comes to robots, he noted, "Toys are the toy problem."

Of note: In addition to being the voice of Grok, Grimes is an investor in the company, which has raised $1.6 million in early funding.