Direct air capture raises its profile with 2 new deals
Boston Consulting Group will buy 80,000 metric tons of removal services from the direct air capture firm Climeworks as part of a 15-year "strategic partnership" announced Thursday.
Why it matters: It is the single largest purchase by one of Climeworks' corporate customers thus far, the companies said, and expands their existing collaboration.
The big picture: The announcement emphasizes that long-term commitments are key to scaling removal.
What they're saying: "Without carbon removal, net-zero is out of reach. This is true for BCG and across industries at large," David Webb, BCG's chief sustainability officer, said in a statement.
Don't forget: Even if removal via DAC and other methods can scale, it's a complement to needed emissions cuts rather than a replacement.
Meanwhile, another DAC startup is making moves. Germany-based Carbon Atlantis is the latest firm to partner with the young (and very busy) Canadian company Deep Sky, a carbon removal developer.
Driving the news: Carbon Atlantis will install a small-scale DAC unit at Deep Sky's pilot facility in Quebec in 2025, the companies said.
Catch up fast: Deep Sky is working with over a half-dozen startups as the firm tries to unlock tech that can be widely deployed.
State of play: "We search the world for innovative, energy efficient and scalable DAC technologies, and the radical scale-up potential from Carbon Atlantis fits the bill," Deep Sky CEO Damien Steel said in a statement.