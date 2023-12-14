Direct air capture raises its profile with 2 new deals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Boston Consulting Group will buy 80,000 metric tons of removal services from the direct air capture firm Climeworks as part of a 15-year "strategic partnership" announced Thursday.

Why it matters: It is the single largest purchase by one of Climeworks' corporate customers thus far, the companies said, and expands their existing collaboration.

The big picture: The announcement emphasizes that long-term commitments are key to scaling removal.

What they're saying: "Without carbon removal, net-zero is out of reach. This is true for BCG and across industries at large," David Webb, BCG's chief sustainability officer, said in a statement.

Don't forget: Even if removal via DAC and other methods can scale, it's a complement to needed emissions cuts rather than a replacement.

Meanwhile, another DAC startup is making moves. Germany-based Carbon Atlantis is the latest firm to partner with the young (and very busy) Canadian company Deep Sky, a carbon removal developer.

Driving the news: Carbon Atlantis will install a small-scale DAC unit at Deep Sky's pilot facility in Quebec in 2025, the companies said.

Catch up fast: Deep Sky is working with over a half-dozen startups as the firm tries to unlock tech that can be widely deployed.

State of play: "We search the world for innovative, energy efficient and scalable DAC technologies, and the radical scale-up potential from Carbon Atlantis fits the bill," Deep Sky CEO Damien Steel said in a statement.