Bitcoin's poised to boost public companies
Public companies holding bitcoin could by early next year start showing how well their investments are paying off.
Why it matters: Bitcoin won't just go down on balance sheets anymore — good news given the rally of the last three months.
Driving the news: A new cryptocurrency accounting standard from the Financial Accounting Standards Board was finalized yesterday.
- It has a mandatory effective date of Dec. 31, 2024, but folks who adopt the guidance early can apply it for their fiscal 2023 year-end reports.
- That means bitcoin holders from MicroStrategy to Block (formerly Square) can recognize losses — and gains — immediately.
What they're saying: MicroStrategy founder and chairman Michael Saylor said the news "will facilitate the adoption of $BTC as a treasury reserve asset by corporations worldwide."
Yes, but: The standard doesn't apply to all digital assets.
Between the lines: "FASB wanted to define it specifically and somewhat narrowly," PJ Theisen, an Audit & Assurance partner at Deloitte, tells Axios.
- "Entities will have to go through the scoping criteria and think hard about whether an asset meets each of these criterion and talk to their auditors."
Details: Qualified assets can't provide their holder with enforceable rights to, or claims on, underlying goods, services or other assets.
- They have to be created or live on a blockchain and secured through cryptography.
- They have to be fungible. (No NFTs.)
- And they can't be created or issued by the reporting firm or related parties.
What we're watching: The new standard comes with a "disclosure package," per Theisen, which means investors will have the benefit of seeing apples-to-apples numbers from company to company.
- "Prior to the finalization, there was no disclosure guidance specifically addressing crypto assets, so some companies were disclosing more than others."
The bottom line: That's good news for investors.