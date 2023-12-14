Bitcoin's poised to boost public companies

Share on email (opens in new window)

Public companies holding bitcoin could by early next year start showing how well their investments are paying off.

Why it matters: Bitcoin won't just go down on balance sheets anymore — good news given the rally of the last three months.

Driving the news: A new cryptocurrency accounting standard from the Financial Accounting Standards Board was finalized yesterday.

It has a mandatory effective date of Dec. 31, 2024, but folks who adopt the guidance early can apply it for their fiscal 2023 year-end reports.

That means bitcoin holders from MicroStrategy to Block (formerly Square) can recognize losses — and gains — immediately.

What they're saying: MicroStrategy founder and chairman Michael Saylor said the news "will facilitate the adoption of $BTC as a treasury reserve asset by corporations worldwide."

Yes, but: The standard doesn't apply to all digital assets.

Between the lines: "FASB wanted to define it specifically and somewhat narrowly," PJ Theisen, an Audit & Assurance partner at Deloitte, tells Axios.

"Entities will have to go through the scoping criteria and think hard about whether an asset meets each of these criterion and talk to their auditors."

Details: Qualified assets can't provide their holder with enforceable rights to, or claims on, underlying goods, services or other assets.

They have to be created or live on a blockchain and secured through cryptography.

They have to be fungible. (No NFTs.)

And they can't be created or issued by the reporting firm or related parties.

What we're watching: The new standard comes with a "disclosure package," per Theisen, which means investors will have the benefit of seeing apples-to-apples numbers from company to company.

"Prior to the finalization, there was no disclosure guidance specifically addressing crypto assets, so some companies were disclosing more than others."

The bottom line: That's good news for investors.