Forget quiet quitting, employers are doing quiet layoffs now amid a slowing job market for white-collar workers.

What's happening: Workers get advance notice that they're being laid off — so they're working for additional weeks or even months for an employer who's told them the end is nigh, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: It's an under-the-radar way to do layoffs that can protect an employer from a run of bad press.

Employers also hope that these gentler firings will engender more goodwill from departing workers.

Meanwhile, affected employees can look for work while they still have a job — putting them in a stronger position to search.

How it works: In some cases, management gives an end date that's months ahead — one technical writer was told in April that his last day would be in December, the WSJ reported.

Other employers tell workers that they will be laid off, without a clear timeline. Stressful. "Every day, you go in, and you're like is it going to be today?" one employee operating in this situation told the Journal.

Zoom in: Workers generally appreciate the ability to job hunt while they still have a job — especially since it's taking white-collar workers longer to find one these days.

Employers are taking it slow when it comes to hiring, putting up more obstacles, like more interviews and complicated tests, in job applicants' paths.

Yes, but: Some employers won't do stealth layoffs because they're wary of the employee sharing confidential information with other companies.