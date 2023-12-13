Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The surge in the cost of putting a roof over one's head is losing steam.

Why it matters: Shelter costs are the biggest component of the Consumer Price Index, the most widely used gauge of inflation in the U.S.

The big picture: Shelter inflation still rose at an uncomfortably high 6.5% over the last year, according to November CPI data out Tuesday.

That means shelter costs were responsible for nearly 70% of the 4% annual rise in core CPI — that is, excluding food and energy.

Yes, but: Since peaking in March, shelter inflation is clearly slowing.

Be smart: Shelter inflation tends to move in longer pronounced trends, analysts say. And the current downtrend is one of the reasons economists expect inflation to continue slowing down.

The bottom line: All this is cold comfort for people who actually need housing, which is everyone.