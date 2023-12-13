Elon Musk plans to launch a university in Austin, according to tax filings first reported by Bloomberg.

Driving the news: The filings for the billionaire's new charity, "The Foundation," lay out Musk's plans, starting with a donation of just over $100 million to create a STEM-focused K-12 school in Austin.

After that, the school "ultimately intends to expand its operations to create a university dedicated to education at the highest levels," according to the filing published by Bloomberg.

The university would seek accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, per the document.

Why it matters: It's the latest plan by Musk, who moved to Austin during the pandemic, to reshape Central Texas according to his vision.

He's building a town in Bastrop east of Austin — dubbed Snailbrook — to house employees of Tesla, SpaceX and his tunneling venture, Boring Company.

Musk moved the Tesla headquarters to Austin in 2021 and built a 10 million-square-foot factory, which produced the company's first Cybertrucks last month.

Details: The STEM school expects an initial class of 50 students and will need to hire an executive director, teacher and administrator, according to the application.

The new charity's trustees include Jared Birchall, head of Musk's family office; Steven Chidester, a tax attorney at Withersworldwide; and Ronald Gong and Teresa Holland, who work at Catalyst Family Office in California, according to Bloomberg.

Flashback: In 2014, Musk built a small, private school in Los Angeles for his kids and the children of his employees.

Between the lines: He also plans to convert a home in Bastrop to create a Montessori school for up to 15 students, according to correspondence obtained by the Wall Street Journal between a Boring Company official and county government employee.

The big picture: Musk's tax filing comes roughly a month after the University of Austin — a new school started by higher education critics — announced that it's accepting its first applicants for fall 2024.

With its headquarters just blocks from the University of Texas at Austin, the university's founders launched the school two years ago to combat what they see as a rise in "illiberalism" on college campuses.

Go deeper: Elon Musk teases new AI project