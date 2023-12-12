A Geminids meteor seen over radio telescopes in the Sichuan Province of China in December 2021. Photo: He Haiyang/VCG via Getty Images

The Geminids, the largest and most-reliable annual meteor shower, will reach a dazzling peak this week.

The big picture: NASA estimates the most activity should occur between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. During the period, given clear skies, people around the globe may be able to see as many as 120 bright and fast meteors streak across the sky every hour, according to the space agency.

The shower began on Nov. 19 and should still be visible for about 10 days after its peak this week.

Zoom in: As the name of the shower implies, the meteors should appear to be originating from the constellation Gemini, though the constellation is not the actual source.

Gemini can be found by locating Orion's Belt and following an imaginary line from Orion's right foot to beyond Orion's left shoulder.

The line should point to two bright, close-together stars. These are Castor and Pollux, the "twin stars" that serve as the heads of Gemini's stick figure-like pattern.

An imaginary line from the handle of the Big Dipper through its bowl should also point to Gemini.

State of play: While most meteor showers are from the Earth passing through the debris trail of a comet, the Geminids originate from an untraditional asteroid that behaves a lot like a comet: 3200 Phaethon.