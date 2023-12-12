Biden warns of "Christmas gift" to Putin as GOP shrugs off Zelensky visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's disappointing visit to Capitol Hill confirmed his worst fears: The future of U.S. aid to Ukraine has become firmly affixed to one of the most intractable debates in American politics.

Why it matters: Even Republicans sympathetic to the Ukrainian cause — with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) chief among them — have drawn a red line. There will be no further aid to Ukraine if Democrats do not agree to substantial changes to U.S. border policy.

McConnell told reporters it would be "practically impossible" for Congress to resolve the standoff before the holidays, punting the fate of Ukraine aid and the border into next year.

That didn't stop President Biden from demanding that Republicans pass an aid package "before they give Putin the greatest Christmas gift they could possibly give him."

What they're saying: "Russian loyalists in Moscow celebrated when Republicans voted to block Ukraine's aid last week," Biden said at a joint press conference with Zelensky. "If you're being celebrated by Russian propagandists, it might be time to rethink what you are doing."

Driving the news: Zelensky's plea to support Ukrainians fighting for their freedom — an emotional and strategic appeal that has helped unlock major progress in the past — ran into a wall of sympathetic shrugs in Congress.

"I told President Zelensky, 'Here's the problem: It's got nothing to do with you," said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he told Zelensky "we stand with him and against Putin's brutal invasion," but stressed: "Our first condition on any national security supplemental spending package is about our own national security."

"We're hearing from the president of Ukraine again, but we've yet to hear from our own president about the border, our border," said Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.).

Zelensky (center) walks through the Capitol with McConnell (left) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (right). Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Between the lines: Zelensky — well-versed in the dangers of wading into U.S. domestic politics — stayed far away from any discussion of the border, even as some Republicans asked him to weigh in, according to Politico.

Instead, he centered his pitch on the stakes of Ukraine's fight — stressing that his people will never succumb to Russia and that the conflict could devolve into bloody guerrilla warfare if the flow of U.S. aid is halted.

But given the strong bipartisan majority in Congress that already supports Ukraine, it was clear from the outset that it's up to Biden and Republicans — not Zelensky — to break the gridlock.

State of play: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas met with Senate negotiators for about two hours Tuesday. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) touted "progress" as they exited the meeting.

The White House knocked down a CBS News report suggesting officials had floated new authority to expel migrants without asylum screenings and a sweeping expansion of detention and deportations — but reiterated that Biden is "open to compromise."

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), the lead GOP negotiator, signaled that talks could continue through the holidays: "Everyone else would celebrate Christmas but us."

The bottom line: "I don't want you giving up hope," Biden told Zelensky in the Oval Office.