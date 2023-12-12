Biden to meet families of American hostages amid renewed push for a deal

President Biden delivers remarks on the release of hostages from Gaza, in Nantucket, Mass., on Nov. 26. Photo: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

President Biden will meet on Wednesday at the White House with family members of Americans taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, a White House official and a member of one of the families told Axios.

Why it matters: This is the first time Biden is hosting families of hostages at the White House and it comes amid renewed efforts by Qatari and Egyptian mediators to relaunch negotiations on a deal to secure the release of more hostages.

Driving the news: There have been no official negotiations over a new deal since the collapse of the 7-day ceasefire earlier this month.

In the meantime, Israel expanded its ground operation to the southern Gaza strip and specifically the city of Khan Younis where Hamas' leadership is located.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani and Secretary of State Tony Blinken discussed the issue during a meeting in Washington last Thursday, according to the State Department and the Qatari foreign ministry.

Behind the scenes: Qatari mediators contacted Israeli officials over the weekend to see whether there was interest in relaunching indirect talks with Hamas over a new deal, two Israeli sources said.

The sources said the renewed discussion with the mediators "was only initial" and hasn't matured yet to a level that will allow the relaunching of negotiations. "But it could mature in the coming days," one source said.

The mediators checked with the Israeli negotiating team about whether Israel would agree to a formula that will allow the release of the remaining female hostages but will include other elements in order to create a deal that would pause fighting longer than a day.

One of the sources said such a deal could include "humanitarian elements" like the release of elderly and sick men or release of hostages who are seriously wounded.