Biden to meet families of American hostages amid renewed push for a deal
President Biden will meet on Wednesday at the White House with family members of Americans taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, a White House official and a member of one of the families told Axios.
Why it matters: This is the first time Biden is hosting families of hostages at the White House and it comes amid renewed efforts by Qatari and Egyptian mediators to relaunch negotiations on a deal to secure the release of more hostages.
Driving the news: There have been no official negotiations over a new deal since the collapse of the 7-day ceasefire earlier this month.
- In the meantime, Israel expanded its ground operation to the southern Gaza strip and specifically the city of Khan Younis where Hamas' leadership is located.
- Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani and Secretary of State Tony Blinken discussed the issue during a meeting in Washington last Thursday, according to the State Department and the Qatari foreign ministry.
Behind the scenes: Qatari mediators contacted Israeli officials over the weekend to see whether there was interest in relaunching indirect talks with Hamas over a new deal, two Israeli sources said.
- The sources said the renewed discussion with the mediators "was only initial" and hasn't matured yet to a level that will allow the relaunching of negotiations. "But it could mature in the coming days," one source said.
- The mediators checked with the Israeli negotiating team about whether Israel would agree to a formula that will allow the release of the remaining female hostages but will include other elements in order to create a deal that would pause fighting longer than a day.
One of the sources said such a deal could include "humanitarian elements" like the release of elderly and sick men or release of hostages who are seriously wounded.
- Israel expressed willingness to discuss a new agreement that would also include the remaining women who they'd asked to be released in the previous deal.
- One source told Axios that if the mediators propose such a concrete formula, it would be possible to resume talks.