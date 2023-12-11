Workers on strike dropped by about a third in November

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of workers out on strike in November dropped by about a third compared to the previous month, but was still the highest it's been in a decade, according to the latest jobs report.

Why it matters: The 35,000 workers who returned to their jobs last month (autoworkers and actors among them) helped boost the jobs numbers overall.

The big picture: It's been quite a year for strikes, and with the labor market still tight — next year could be another doozy.