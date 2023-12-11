Tucker Carlson launches new subscription streaming service

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Tucker Carlson at an event on July 14 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday announced he is launching a new subscription streaming service, months after parting ways with the conservative network.

Driving the news: Subscriptions to the Tucker Carlson Network will cost $9 per month — or a discounted $72 for an annual subscription — and will bring viewers "hours of exclusive content."

"Something big is coming," Carlson said in a video promoting the new service, referring to the forthcoming presidential election, an "economic meltdown" and "unprecedented global migration."

"What's true and what's a lie? Sometimes it's hard to know. There's so much deception," he continued. "Big media companies won't help. Their job is to manipulate you. The government? Please. When was the last time you believed a word they said? Probably before COVID."

"We've decided that we need something new, something relentlessly honest that the corporate gatekeepers can't touch," he added.

State of play: After leaving Fox News in April, Carlson launched his own show on Twitter, now known as X.