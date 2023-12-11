U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashes off coast of South Korea

U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets take part in an exercise in December 2017 in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Photo: Kim Hong-Ji-Pool/Getty Images

A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed off of the coast of South Korea on Monday after experiencing an "in-flight emergency," according to the U.S. Air Force.

Driving the news: The pilot flying the jet safely ejected from the aircraft before the crash and was recovered by South Korean maritime forces, the U.S. 8th Fighter Wing said in a statement.

The cause of the emergency — which occurred over the Yellow Sea during a routine training mission — is unclear but will be investigated, the statement added.

State of play: The pilot is "awake and in stable condition" and is being returned to Kunsan Air Base, home to the 8th Fighter Wing, for further evaluation.

"We are grateful for the safe recovery of our Airman by our ROK Allies and that the pilot is in good condition," Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, the commander of the 8th Fighter Wing, said in a statement, referring to South Korea.

The name of the pilot or more details about his condition will not be released, the statement noted.

Zoom out: This is the second high-profile U.S. military aircraft crash in Asia in recent weeks.