New Hampshire school "surprised" it's listed to host CNN debate

CNN's announcement this week that it's hosting two Republican primary debates next month caught the New Hampshire college listed as a venue by surprise. Driving the news: "We were surprised to be included on a press release by a network about a debate which we had not planned or booked," Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm, said in a statement Friday.

Levesque said the announcement breaks the RNC debate rules. "We have and will continue to work with the Republican Party on debates," he added.

What they're saying: A CNN spokesperson told Axios in an emailed statement: "We can't speak to any miscommunication within Saint Anselm, but we are moving forward with our plans to host a debate in New Hampshire on January 21."

The RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Meanwhile, Chris Ager, New Hampshire's Republican Party chair, told the New York Times, "I'm still scratching my head. And I still haven't been contacted by CNN at all."

Separately, there's a competing debate hosted by ABC News scheduled at Saint Anselm three days before the CNN one. It has been confirmed by both the college and state GOP leaders.

Catch up quick: CNN announced Thursday that it plans to host debates in Iowa and New Hampshire next month.

The first debate is scheduled for Jan. 10 at Drake University, less than a week before the Iowa caucuses.

The network said the second debate is scheduled for Jan. 21 at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, days before the state's Jan. 23 primary.

Of note: Drake University appears aware of CNN's debate plans on its campus, as it issued a news release about the event.

Go deeper: TV networks battle for Republican debates