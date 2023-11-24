How the ballooning subscription economy reduces consumer choice

The number of products and services we sign up for is ballooning as almost every industry latches onto the subscription business model. Why it matters: The economy-wide transition to subscriptions takes away consumer choice — and it can exacerbate the existing inequities in the way we shop.

The big picture: We don’t just subscribe to streaming services anymore.

Car washes are doling out memberships.

Pet toys and treats coming in recurring bundles,

More people are subscribing to meals, as the market for food delivery boxes grows.

The personal care and grooming market has pivoted to subscriptions, with razors, makeup, and personalized hair care arriving monthly in the mail.

Even Taco Bell offers a subscription service — $10 a month for a taco a day.

What’s happening: Businesses can make more money up front and over time by selling subscriptions and building loyalty.

They can also mine subscribers for data and use it to tailor their services — making them even more appealing, says Liping Cai, a professor of marketing at Purdue.

Consider how streaming services collect information on what you watch and use it to suggest new titles.

Between the lines: Despite the convenience of automated, subscription-based shopping, more than half of consumers would prefer to pay as they go, according to Deloitte. But many sign on for subscriptions because companies leave little choice.

For example, a car wash might charge non-subscribers double or make them deal with longer wait times.

Many hotels are offering subscriptions, and they could soon restrict services that once seemed like standard perks — such as room cleanings — to guests who are subscribers, The Washington Post notes.

Plus, we’re forgetful. The average consumer spends $219 on subscriptions every month, per C+R Research. But we’re only aware of about 40% of that spending.

Customers’ forgetfulness when it comes to subscriptions can boost companies’ revenues by up to 200%, according to economists at Stanford and Texas A&M.

The problem is so pervasive that it has given rise to a wholly new service — apps like Trim and Truebill that offer to clean up your subscriptions for you.

The stakes: The longer term impact of the subscription boom could be to reinforce economic inequities, Cai says.