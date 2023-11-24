Skip to main content
Nov 24, 2023 - Politics & Policy

Charleston elects its first Republican mayor since Reconstruction era

An image from above of Charleston

Aerial view of historic Charleston, S.C. Photo: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A Republican mayor was elected in Charleston, S.C., for the first time since the mid-1870s.

Why it matters: The tight runoff in historically left-leaning Charleston signals a change for the city, which has differed from South Carolina's political landscape for decades, the New York Times reported.

  • William Cogswell beat two-term incumbent candidate John Tecklenburg.

Zoom out: South Carolina has not backed a Democratic president since 1976, when Jimmy Carter was elected.

  • Charleston's last Republican mayor was elected during the Reconstruction era, the AP reported.

Context: Cogswell served in South Carolina's statehouse for six years. He also has 25 years of experience in real estate.

  • Charleston's municipal elections are nonpartisan, per the AP, but both Cogswell and Tecklenburg were well-known figures in Republican and Democratic South Carolina politics, respectively.

"The people have spoken and we're ready for a new direction," Cogswell said, according to the Post and Courier.

  • "I am excited about the future of our city," he added.
  • Tecklenburg said it was the honor of his life to serve as Charleston's mayor.

