Charleston elects its first Republican mayor since Reconstruction era

Aerial view of historic Charleston, S.C. Photo: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A Republican mayor was elected in Charleston, S.C., for the first time since the mid-1870s. Why it matters: The tight runoff in historically left-leaning Charleston signals a change for the city, which has differed from South Carolina's political landscape for decades, the New York Times reported.

William Cogswell beat two-term incumbent candidate John Tecklenburg.

Zoom out: South Carolina has not backed a Democratic president since 1976, when Jimmy Carter was elected.

Charleston's last Republican mayor was elected during the Reconstruction era, the AP reported.

Context: Cogswell served in South Carolina's statehouse for six years. He also has 25 years of experience in real estate.

Charleston's municipal elections are nonpartisan, per the AP, but both Cogswell and Tecklenburg were well-known figures in Republican and Democratic South Carolina politics, respectively.

"The people have spoken and we're ready for a new direction," Cogswell said, according to the Post and Courier.

"I am excited about the future of our city," he added.

Tecklenburg said it was the honor of his life to serve as Charleston's mayor.

