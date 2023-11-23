New York City Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 1993

New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan on Thursday. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams "vigorously denies" allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 1993, a City Hall spokesperson said Thursday. The big picture: The complaint was filed Wednesday under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which created a one-year window for New Yorkers to sue people they say sexually assaulted them, regardless of the date of the allegation.

That window ends on Friday, and there has been a rush of lawsuits filed under this law, including against actor Jamie Foxx and Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose — both of whom have denied the allegations.

Driving the news: The woman suing Adams, who is seeking at least $5 million in damages, alleges in a New York state court summons that the mayor assaulted her when they worked together for the City of New York, The Messenger first reported.

"The nature of this action is sexual assault, battery and employment discrimination on the basis of Plaintiff's gender and sex, retaliation, hostile work environment and intentional infliction of emotional distress," states the filing, which also names the City of New York and the NYPD's transit bureau as other defendants.

The complaint does not elaborate any further.

What they're saying: "The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn't recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person," the City Hall spokesperson said in an emailed statement Thursday.

Former police officer Adams told reporters on Thursday what the woman alleges "absolutely did not happen" and the case is "going to go its course" and "take its process," "but it did not happen and that is not who I am, and that's who I have never been in my professional life."

Zoom out: Adams is also under federal investigation into his campaign fund-raising and FBI agents seized his electronic devices earlier this month as part of the probe.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.