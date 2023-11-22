Cold spell to grip parts of U.S. as millions travel for Thanksgiving

Driving the news: Beyond frigid temperatures, some parts of the country are expected to have a white Thanksgiving, with the cold front expected to bring snow to parts of the Northeast and Rockies in the next two days.
By the holiday, a system that disrupted holiday travel for some as it moved across the U.S. earlier this week should have largely passed.
As of Wednesday, storms from the system contributed to more than 10,000 delayed flights within, into or out of the U.S. so far this week, according to FlightAware data.
Wednesday outlook:
Temperatures may be above average across the northern U.S, the NWS said.