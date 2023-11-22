Cold spell to grip parts of U.S. as millions travel for Thanksgiving

It could be a colder-than-average Thanksgiving for millions of people across the U.S., as arctic air intrudes from Canada, according to the National Weather Service. Driving the news: Beyond frigid temperatures, some parts of the country are expected to have a white Thanksgiving, with the cold front expected to bring snow to parts of the Northeast and Rockies in the next two days.

By the holiday, a system that disrupted holiday travel for some as it moved across the U.S. earlier this week should have largely passed.

As of Wednesday, storms from the system contributed to more than 10,000 delayed flights within, into or out of the U.S. so far this week, according to FlightAware data.

Wednesday outlook:

Temperatures may be above average across the northern U.S, the NWS said.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) estimated that 2.7 million people are expected to board flights on Wednesday.

Northeast: Snow will likely hit northern New England and northern Maine.

Up to 8 inches of snow could accumulate in portions of northern Maine.

East Coast: Storms may linger over the East Coast on Wednesday but should taper off as the system from earlier this week system moves over the Atlantic Ocean.

A marginal tornado threat is present across eastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks but no tornado watch is expected, the NWS Storm Prediction Center said.

Rockies: A snow event will likely form over the northern Rockies from a system moving in from the Pacific Northwest merging with arctic air dropping down from the Canadian high plains.

The system was projected to bring snow to Idaho and western Montana on Wednesday before moving southeastward.

Pacific Northwest: The region could see rain and thunderstorms.

Thanksgiving forecast:

Northeast: Much of the Northeast will still be experiencing "blustery" conditions on the holiday, per the NWS.

Snow could also resume over the interior of New England by the evening.

Rockies: People in the northern and central Rockies, particularly in Wyoming, are forecast to have a white Thanksgiving.

Beyond Thursday:

Below-average temperatures are forecast to persist for most of the country, except for Southern Florida and the West Coast.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest day at airports, with TSA projecting 2.9 million passengers that day.

