Nov 22, 2023 - Energy & Environment

Brazil hits hottest temperature ever recorded during searing spring heat wave

Taylor Swift fans cool off as they line up for her "Eras Tour" concert amid a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 18. Photo: Tercio Teixeira/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil has sweltered through its hottest day since record-keeping began, as an extreme spring heat wave envelopes the country.

By the numbers: The town of Araçuaí, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, beat the nation's previous record from November 2005 on Sunday when the temperature reached 44.8°C (112.6°F), per Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology.

The big picture: El Niño and climate change have helped drive the weeks-long heat wave that's set several daily and monthly records, caused power outages in major cities and threatened crops and biodiversity in places such as Brazil's Pantanal wetlands — where thousands of wildfires are burning.

  • The unprecedented weather that garnered national attention after a woman died in blistering heat at a Taylor Swift concert in Rio de Janeiro on Friday is expected to finally ease this week.

