Brazil has sweltered through its hottest day since record-keeping began, as an extreme spring heat wave envelopes the country.
By the numbers: The town of Araçuaí, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, beat the nation's previous record from November 2005 on Sunday when the temperature reached 44.8°C (112.6°F), per Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology.
The big picture: El Niño and climate change have helped drive the weeks-long heat wave that's set several daily and monthly records, caused power outages in major cities and threatened crops and biodiversity in places such as Brazil's Pantanal wetlands — where thousands of wildfires are burning.
The unprecedented weather that garnered national attention after a woman died in blistering heat at a Taylor Swift concert in Rio de Janeiro on Friday is expected to finally ease this week.