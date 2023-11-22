Here's who's playing on Thanksgiving Day

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fan of the Dallas Cowboys on the sidelines before a game on Thanksgiving in 2019. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Check out an eight-team men's college basketball tournament in the Bahamas, three NFL games between playoff contenders or one battle for a Golden Egg trophy. Here are the games to watch on Thanksgiving. Of note: All game times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament

What's happening: Eight NCAA men's basketball teams will spend Thanksgiving weekend in the Bahamas playing for the annual Battle 4 Atlantis championship.

This year's participating teams are Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Texas Tech and Villanova.

The intrigue: Get your March Madness fix in November in a tournament featuring two AP Top 25 teams.

When: The tournament starts Wednesday, Nov. 22, at noon. Thursday's games will be decided based on Wednesday's results, but every team will play, win or lose.

Details: Here's the full bracket and updated schedule.

Watch on ESPN or ESPN2, check your local listings.

The intrigue: The Lions haven't won a Thanksgiving game since 2016. Also, six-time Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will perform the halftime show.

Details: Kickoff is at 12:30pm on FOX.

Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders (4-7) will try to steal a win in Dallas.

Kickoff is at 4:30pm on CBS.

The intrigue: These two teams are in the hunt to win their division (NFC West), which guarantees them a home playoff game.

Details: Kickoff is at 8:20pm on NBC.

The #12 Ole Miss Rebels will try to avoid being upset in Starkville in the Battle for the Golden Egg.

Kickoff is 7:30pm on ESPN.

These two Final Four hopefuls will face off in Palm Springs as headliners of the Acrisure Classic.

Tipoff is at 4pm on FOX.