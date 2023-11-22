Here's who's playing on Thanksgiving Day

Check out an eight-team men's college basketball tournament in the Bahamas, three NFL games between playoff contenders or one battle for a Golden Egg trophy.
- Here are the games to watch on Thanksgiving.
Of note: All game times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.
What's happening: Eight NCAA men's basketball teams will spend Thanksgiving weekend in the Bahamas playing for the annual Battle 4 Atlantis championship.
- This year's participating teams are Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Texas Tech and Villanova.
The intrigue: Get your March Madness fix in November in a tournament featuring two AP Top 25 teams.
When: The tournament starts Wednesday, Nov. 22, at noon. Thursday's games will be decided based on Wednesday's results, but every team will play, win or lose.
Details: Here's the full bracket and updated schedule.
- Watch on ESPN or ESPN2, check your local listings.
The intrigue: The Lions haven't won a Thanksgiving game since 2016. Also, six-time Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow will perform the halftime show.
Details: Kickoff is at 12:30pm on FOX.
Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders (4-7) will try to steal a win in Dallas.
- Kickoff is at 4:30pm on CBS.
The intrigue: These two teams are in the hunt to win their division (NFC West), which guarantees them a home playoff game.
Details: Kickoff is at 8:20pm on NBC.
The #12 Ole Miss Rebels will try to avoid being upset in Starkville in the Battle for the Golden Egg.
- Kickoff is 7:30pm on ESPN.
These two Final Four hopefuls will face off in Palm Springs as headliners of the Acrisure Classic.
- This year's Women's Fort Myers Tip-Off will be headlined by Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson.
- Tipoff is at 6pm on FOX.