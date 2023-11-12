Nov 12, 2023 - Sports
Charted: AFC North dominating the NFL
The AFC North continues to dominate the NFL, with a composite win percentage of 67%, about 15 points higher than the next division, AFC South.
Background: AFC North teams have made a major impact in the past few weeks:
- Current division leaders Baltimore Ravens lead the league in rushing yards, and a top-five defense in passing yards.
- Despite ranking 30th in points per game and 29th in yards gained per game in the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed a 5-3 record, squeaking out victories in the 4th quarter.
- Losing star running back Nick Chubb hasn't slowed Cleveland down; the Browns still hold the sixth playoff spot with a defense that's allowed the fewest yards in the league.
- Even with a 1-3 start, the Cincinnati Bengals won four straight games, including a sweep of the NFC West.
The bottom line: If the season were to end today, all four AFC North teams would have a majority of the seven AFC playoff spots.