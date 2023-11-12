Skip to main content
Nov 12, 2023 - Sports

Charted: AFC North dominating the NFL

Data: NFL; Chart: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios
The AFC North continues to dominate the NFL, with a composite win percentage of 67%, about 15 points higher than the next division, AFC South.

Background: AFC North teams have made a major impact in the past few weeks:

The bottom line: If the season were to end today, all four AFC North teams would have a majority of the seven AFC playoff spots.

