Who is Mike Johnson? More than 40% of Americans don't know, poll finds

Mike Johnson gives a brief statement to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on October 26. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), despite being in his role nearly a month, remains relatively unknown, per an NBC News poll released Wednesday.
Why it matters: Johnson won a contentious House speaker election last month, becoming the least experienced representative to obtain the gavel in 140 years.
The big picture: When voters were asked about their opinion of Johnson, 43% said they did not know him or recognize his name — the most common response among respondents.
Zoom out: Johnson's favorability ratings outflank those of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the time of his ousting, according to NBC News.
Methodology: The NBC News poll was conducted Nov. 10-14 and surveyed 1,000 registered voters. The overall margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points