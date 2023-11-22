Hospitals say Medicare plans ignoring new curbs on coverage denials

Leading hospital trade groups accused Medicare Advantage giant UnitedHealthcare and others of flouting new federal rules meant to crack down on insurers' restrictions on medically necessary care. Why it matters: Their complaints could serve as an early test of how the Biden administration will enforce the new requirements.

Catch up quick: Earlier this year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalized a rule barring Medicare Advantage plans from adding restrictions to basic coverage that the traditional program provides.

The rule followed a 2022 report from Health and Human Services investigators that found MA insurers sometimes delayed or denied medically necessary care that would be covered by traditional Medicare.

"Our goal to ensure that MA enrollees receive the same items and services as beneficiaries in the [traditional] program is accomplished when the same coverage policies and approaches are used," CMS wrote in the final rule.

The rule allows MA plans to adopt their own coverage criteria when necessary to "consistently" determine medical necessity.

State of play: The American Hospital Association in a Monday letter to CMS alleged that UnitedHealthcare, the nation's largest MA plan, and others are still using restrictive criteria to evaluate whether they will cover care.

The AHA called on CMS to clarify the new rules, which apply to 2024 coverage, and take action against noncompliant insurers, "including applying intermediate sanctions where appropriate."

take action against noncompliant insurers, "including applying intermediate sanctions where appropriate." The Federation of American Hospitals in a separate statement accused United of an "unlawful" coverage policy.

Zoom in: The AHA notes that a United document summarizing its coverage policies says the insurer uses InterQual, a clinical decision support tool that assists with health care utilization management.

Utilization management includes measures like prior authorization, in which a doctor must get an insurer's OK to provide a treatment, or step therapy, in which patients must try a cheaper drug before moving onto a more expensive one.

The United document says it uses InterQual in coordination with providers' medical judgment to support medical necessity decisions.

with providers' medical judgment to support medical necessity decisions. CMS rules explicitly prohibit MA plans from using InterQual "to change coverage or payment criteria already established under Traditional Medicare laws."

A CMS spokesperson said the agency received the letter and will respond to AHA.

The other side: United's coverage summary says it uses internal criteria "in order to ensure consistency in reviewing the complex medical factors" that a physician uses to decide whether to admit a patient into the hospital.