CMS finalizes Medicare Advantage marketing restrictions

CMS finalized a rule Wednesday to increase oversight of Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plan marketing.

The rule also clarifies when and how plans can use prior authorization, following last year’s OIG report suggesting MA plans sometimes deny beneficiaries access to medically-necessary care.

Why it matters: The Senate Finance Committee and other lawmakers have called on CMS to increase oversight of “deceptive” Medicare Advantage marketing tactics.

The details: CMS finalized 21 out of 22 proposed provisions to rein in Medicare Advantage marketing. Four of the finalized proposals included slight modifications from the earlier policy draft.

The big picture: The finalized marketing policies are part of a Biden administration kick to rein in bad actors in the Medicare Advantage program.