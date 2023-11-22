Scoop: Mossad chief visits Qatar to discuss final details of hostage deal

Mossad director David Barnea arrived in Doha on Wednesday to meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and other officials to discuss the final details of the deal for Hamas to release hostages in return for a pause in the fighting in Gaza, according to two sources with knowledge of the issue.

Why it matters: Barnea was the lead negotiator on the Israeli side. The Israeli foreign intelligence chief's trip to Qatar signals there are still some details to finalize in the deal like how it will be implemented on the ground and the exact time the pause in the fighting will begin.