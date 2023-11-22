Skip to main content
Nov 22, 2023 - Politics & Policy

Daryl Hall granted restraining order against John Oates

headshot

Daryl Hall (L) and John Oates of Hall & Oates perform on July 23, 2017, in Sacramento, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The iconic rock duo Hall & Oates is in the thick of a mysterious litigation battle, online court records show.

The big picture: Daryl Hall filed a lawsuit last week and was granted a restraining order against John Oates, per court records, though further details are limited as the case is under seal.

  • Neither party has publicly commented on the situation as of Wednesday.

Details: The lawsuit, classified as a "Contract/Debt" dispute within the Nashville Chancery Court, was filed Nov. 16.

  • In the lawsuit, John Oates and his wife, Aimee Oates, are listed as defendants, along with Richard Flynn.
  • Aimee Oates and Flynn are marked as co-trustees of The John W. Oates TISA Trust, according to the court records.

Court records also reveal Hall's request for a temporary restraining order, which was granted Nov. 17 and begins on Nov. 30.

  • The restraining bond, per the record, was set at $50,000.

Zoom out: Known for hits such as "Rich Girl" and "You Make My Dreams," the award-winning duo met each other in Philadelphia while both were students at Temple University.

  • When asked when the next Hall & Oates record would be coming out, Hall said " ... I have no idea. I don't have any plans to work with John. I mean, whatever. Time will tell," per an interview with the Los Angeles Times in March 2022.
  • Asked about reports saying the two were working on a record together, Hall said: "That was before the pandemic. Perceptions changed, life changed, everything changed. I'm more interested in pursuing my own world. And so is John."

Neither Hall's attorney nor a representative for John Oates immediately responded to Axios' requests for comment Wednesday.

Go deeper: Predicting the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Go deeper