Daryl Hall granted restraining order against John Oates

Daryl Hall (L) and John Oates of Hall & Oates perform on July 23, 2017, in Sacramento, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The iconic rock duo Hall & Oates is in the thick of a mysterious litigation battle, online court records show. The big picture: Daryl Hall filed a lawsuit last week and was granted a restraining order against John Oates, per court records, though further details are limited as the case is under seal.

Neither party has publicly commented on the situation as of Wednesday.

Details: The lawsuit, classified as a "Contract/Debt" dispute within the Nashville Chancery Court, was filed Nov. 16.

In the lawsuit, John Oates and his wife, Aimee Oates, are listed as defendants, along with Richard Flynn.

Aimee Oates and Flynn are marked as co-trustees of The John W. Oates TISA Trust, according to the court records.

Court records also reveal Hall's request for a temporary restraining order, which was granted Nov. 17 and begins on Nov. 30.

The restraining bond, per the record, was set at $50,000.

Zoom out: Known for hits such as "Rich Girl" and "You Make My Dreams," the award-winning duo met each other in Philadelphia while both were students at Temple University.

When asked when the next Hall & Oates record would be coming out, Hall said " ... I have no idea. I don't have any plans to work with John. I mean, whatever. Time will tell," per an interview with the Los Angeles Times in March 2022.

Asked about reports saying the two were working on a record together, Hall said: "That was before the pandemic. Perceptions changed, life changed, everything changed. I'm more interested in pursuing my own world. And so is John."

Neither Hall's attorney nor a representative for John Oates immediately responded to Axios' requests for comment Wednesday.

