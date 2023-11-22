Scoop: GM's Cruise plans careful re-launch for driverless robotaxis

Share on email (opens in new window)

Robotaxi operator Cruise is plotting a slow return to service, starting in one city — potentially in Texas or Arizona — as it works to overcome safety concerns and a lack of public trust. It's also narrowing its engineering focus to its existing robotaxi, and will lay off an unspecified number of non-engineers in multiple cities.

Why it matters: The General Motors-owned autonomous vehicle developer needs to take baby steps to regain credibility after a string of incidents, including a horrific pedestrian accident in San Francisco last month.

Driving the news: Newly appointed President and Chief Technology Officer Mo Elshenawy outlined the company's next steps in an email to Cruise employees Wednesday.

The company, which is awaiting the results of two independent investigations, will focus on "realistic" plans that "our teams can deliver," Elshenawy told employees.

"Once we have taken steps to improve our safety culture and rebuild trust, our strategy is to re-launch in one city and prove our performance there, before expanding," a Cruise spokesman told Axios, confirming the contents of the staff email.

Cruise will focus only on its electric Bolt robotaxis, which means tabling plans to develop and deploy a second robotaxi: GM's purpose-built Origin van.

Of note: GM already said it will pause Origin production in the coming weeks.

A GM spokesman tells Axios that the automaker doesn't expect to produce more Origins in 2024.

What to watch: The changes mean Cruise will be laying off an unspecified number of its 3,800 employees, Elshenawy told the staff.

The layoffs will mostly affect non-engineering workers, including those working on Cruise's commercial rollout in San Francisco and other markets, a Cruise spokesman said.

💬 My thought bubble: Cruise won't relaunch in San Francisco because California has yanked its license to operate there.