Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are headed out on the road again. Photo: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

The Rolling Stones are hitting the road again in 2024. Driving the news: The band has announced a 16-city tour that starts on April 28 in Houston and concludes on July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

Why it matters: The trek arrives 60 years after the Stones' first tour of the U.S. and celebrates their well-received 24th studio album, "Hackney Diamonds," released last month.

Details: The tour, sponsored by AARP, features stadium shows as well as a long-awaited headlining gig at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 2.

If you go: Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1 via Ticketmaster.

AARP members will get early access to tickets from 10am local time Wednesday, Nov. 29 through 10pm Thursday, Nov. 30.

Check out the full list of dates, below: