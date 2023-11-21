Skip to main content
Nov 21, 2023 - Business

What to know about Rolling Stones 2024 tour

The Rolling Stones perform on stage.

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are headed out on the road again. Photo: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

The Rolling Stones are hitting the road again in 2024.

Driving the news: The band has announced a 16-city tour that starts on April 28 in Houston and concludes on July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

Why it matters: The trek arrives 60 years after the Stones' first tour of the U.S. and celebrates their well-received 24th studio album, "Hackney Diamonds," released last month.

Details: The tour, sponsored by AARP, features stadium shows as well as a long-awaited headlining gig at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 2.

If you go: Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1 via Ticketmaster.

  • AARP members will get early access to tickets from 10am local time Wednesday, Nov. 29 through 10pm Thursday, Nov. 30.

Check out the full list of dates, below:

  • April 28 — NRG Stadium, Houston
  • May 2 — New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, New Orleans
  • May 7 — State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • May 11 — Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
  • May 15 — Lumen Field, Seattle
  • May 23 — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • May 30 — Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts
  • June 3 — Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
  • June 7 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • June 11 — Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
  • June 15 — Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
  • June 20 — Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
  • June 27 — Soldier Field, Chicago
  • July 5 — BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia
  • July 10 — SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
  • July 17 — Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
