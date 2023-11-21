Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are headed out on the road again. Photo: David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns
The Rolling Stones are hitting the road again in 2024.
Driving the news: The band has announced a 16-city tour that starts on April 28 in Houston and concludes on July 17 in Santa Clara, California.
Why it matters: The trek arrives 60 years after the Stones' first tour of the U.S. and celebrates their well-received 24th studio album, "Hackney Diamonds," released last month.
Details: The tour, sponsored by AARP, features stadium shows as well as a long-awaited headlining gig at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 2.
If you go: Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1 via Ticketmaster.
Check out the full list of dates, below: